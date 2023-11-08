Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

