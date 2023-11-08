Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.
Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
Main Street Capital Price Performance
Shares of MAIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Main Street Capital
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.