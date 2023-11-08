Main Street Research LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718,393. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

