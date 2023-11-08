Main Street Research LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.