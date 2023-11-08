Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 196,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,846,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,645,000 after acquiring an additional 192,991 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHW traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 1,113,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,641,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

