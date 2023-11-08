Main Street Research LLC Sells 120 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 79,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 243,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $72,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 293,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.51. The stock had a trading volume of 457,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,456. The stock has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.03.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

