Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,133,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

