Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

Majedie Investments stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.90 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 31.99 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 170.84 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.01. The firm has a market cap of £115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.36 and a beta of 0.98.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

