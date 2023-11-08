Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Majedie Investments Trading Down 0.0 %
Majedie Investments stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.90 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 31.99 and a quick ratio of 8.62. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 170.84 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.01. The firm has a market cap of £115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.36 and a beta of 0.98.
About Majedie Investments
