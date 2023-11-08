Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.58

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 7457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $885.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.