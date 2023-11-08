Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marine Products has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

MPX stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marine Products by 148.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marine Products by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

