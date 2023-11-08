MAS Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.86. 480,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,739. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.01 and its 200 day moving average is $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

