Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-$0.94 EPS.

Masimo Trading Up 2.0 %

Masimo stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. 1,466,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

