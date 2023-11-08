Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.25 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.21) EPS.

Matterport Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 533,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,777. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $784.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $140,890.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,324.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

