McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $462.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.31. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,553 shares of company stock worth $31,785,930 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

