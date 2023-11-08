MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Plans $1.75 Dividend

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,911. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

