Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00005056 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $368,645.13 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,423,644 coins and its circulating supply is 21,561,791 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,418,470 with 21,560,511 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.73110278 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $323,513.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.