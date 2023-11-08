Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.37

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.57. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 24,104 shares changing hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

