Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,837. The stock has a market cap of $487.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

