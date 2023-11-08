Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.63

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $627.87 million and approximately $28.32 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,093,070,333 coins and its circulating supply is 998,702,881 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,092,729,772.8400393 with 998,257,777.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.60414238 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $31,889,886.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.