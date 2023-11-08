Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $5.40. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 5,719 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on NERV shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
