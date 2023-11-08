Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $5.40. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 5,719 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NERV shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

