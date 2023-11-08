MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,478,200. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

