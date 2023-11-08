Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. 2,304,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,081. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

