Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target to $7.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBTG

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE GBTG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 115,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,743. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.35 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.