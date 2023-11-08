My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $538,859.31 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004172 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005326 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

