Navcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,838.78 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,838.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00146364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002807 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

