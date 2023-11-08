Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Nerdy Trading Down 18.1 %

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,827. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 42.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,176,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 126,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nerdy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,073,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

