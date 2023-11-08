Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.02 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $160.02 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,230.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00207669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00690108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00473782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00138250 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,511,981,313 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,456,166 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.