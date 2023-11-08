Neutrino USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.10 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $51.10 million and $26,171.54 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

