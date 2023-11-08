NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Hits $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,386.26 or 0.99981444 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001808 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

