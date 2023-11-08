Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) CEO Sells $1,563,370.08 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 22,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.