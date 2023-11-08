Noralee Bradley Buys 200 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 200 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.86 per share, with a total value of C$14,572.00.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NTR stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 781,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$70.69 and a one year high of C$113.32. The firm has a market cap of C$36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
