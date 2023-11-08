Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $435.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2023 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2023 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $485.00 to $435.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NOC traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.48. The stock had a trading volume of 789,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

