Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.12. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 526,103 shares.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,682,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after buying an additional 987,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 216.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 950,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,802,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 595,356 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

