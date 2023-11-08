Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LPRO. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 3,159,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,119. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,336,304.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,952,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

