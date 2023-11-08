OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 442,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,898. The company has a market capitalization of $442.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. FMR LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

