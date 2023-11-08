Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orla Mining traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.14, with a volume of 313243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$615,000.00. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

