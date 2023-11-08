Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.