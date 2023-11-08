Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 432,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $427,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,964 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

