Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 1,281,962 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.