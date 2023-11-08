Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of PAAS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,125. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

