Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Cap of $464.38 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $464.38 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 461,755,304 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

