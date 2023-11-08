PegNet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,876.33 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $108.32 million and $35,876.33 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegNet has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegNet is 0.0486154 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53,619.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

