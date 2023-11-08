Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.15

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.15 and traded as low as $21.29. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 3,972 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

