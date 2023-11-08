PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PHIN opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

In other PHINIA news, Director Samuel R. Chapin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $486,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 13,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,895.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel R. Chapin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,460.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

