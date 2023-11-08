Piper Sandler Downgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Neutral

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,432,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Toast by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

