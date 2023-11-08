Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 1,100,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,610. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

