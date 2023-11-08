Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Primoris Services stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,811. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,734. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,738,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

