Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Primoris Services stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,811. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,919,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,734. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
