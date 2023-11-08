Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) to Issue €0.37 Dividend

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.37 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Princess Private Equity Price Performance
LON PEY opened at GBX 10.29 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.22. Princess Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49.
About Princess Private Equity
