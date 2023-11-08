Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) to Issue €0.37 Dividend

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of €0.37 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PEY opened at GBX 10.29 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.22. Princess Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

