Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 108.44% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

PLX opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.24. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $90,322.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,516 shares in the company, valued at $185,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

