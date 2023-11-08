Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXSAP remained flat at $23.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

