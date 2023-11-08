QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $321,465.76

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $321,465.76 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1048171 USD and is up 11.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $288,573.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

